Jamaica records highest increase in coronavirus recoveries

Twenty-seven patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Jamaica. This is the highest number of recoveries the country has experienced in a day since the first case was confirmed on March 10.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 211.

Meanwhile the country also recorded four new coronavirus cases, bring the total number of cases to 556.

Three of the new cases are Jamaican seafarers who were repatriated on the Royal Caribbean cruise lineâ€™s Adventure of the Seas vessel recently. The three are St Ann residents. A 29-year-old woman and two men, ages 30 and 55 years old.

The fourth person is a 28-year-old St Catherine woman who is a contact of a confirmed case.

Meanwhile, the ministry said one COVID-19 patient is critically ill and health authorities are monitoring 309 active cases.