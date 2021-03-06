Jamaica records its highest number of COVID-19 cases

Jamaica records its highest number of COVID-19 casesSaturday, March 06, 2021
|
Jamaica has recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic outbreak.
In the last 24 hours, 527 people have tested positive for the virus, and three people have died. The new positives push total cases to 25,303 while deaths tally 446.
Among the latest infections are 315 females and 212 males with ages ranging from 1 to 95 years.
The deceased are; A 91 -year-old female from St. Ann, a 48-year-old male from St. Ann, and a 76-year-old male from St. Catherine whose death was previously under investigation.
Meanwhile, the health ministry also noted that there were 147 more recoveries to bring the overall number to 14,159 while active cases total 10,469.
The number of hospitalised cases is 287 with 29 patients deemed moderately ill and another 30 said to be critically ill.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy