Jamaica records its highest number of COVID-19 cases

Jamaica has recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic outbreak.

In the last 24 hours, 527 people have tested positive for the virus, and three people have died. The new positives push total cases to 25,303 while deaths tally 446.

Among the latest infections are 315 females and 212 males with ages ranging from 1 to 95 years.

The deceased are; A 91 -year-old female from St. Ann, a 48-year-old male from St. Ann, and a 76-year-old male from St. Catherine whose death was previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, the health ministry also noted that there were 147 more recoveries to bring the overall number to 14,159 while active cases total 10,469.

The number of hospitalised cases is 287 with 29 patients deemed moderately ill and another 30 said to be critically ill.