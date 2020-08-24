Jamaica records new daily high of 116 COVID-19 cases

Jamaica has recorded 116 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours up to last evening, bringing the total to 1,529.

The figure represents a new daily high for the nation, which saw its previous high of 98 set just last week.

The newly confirmed cases are 68 females and 48 males, with ages ranging from 17 to 85 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston & St Andrew (51); St Thomas (10); St Catherine (37); Clarendon (seven); Manchester (four); St Elizabeth, Hanover and Westmoreland, one each; and St Ann and St Mary, two each.

Five of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases; one was imported from the United Kingdom; and 110 cases are under investigation.

Meanwhile, two additional patients have recovered and have been released from care. Total recoveries are now at 819.

There are now 622 active cases currently under observation, and there are four moderately ill patients and four critically ill patients at this time.