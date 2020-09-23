Jamaica records one COVID death, 126 new cases

Jamaica recorded

one coronavirus-related death on Tuesday, bringing the total to 76.

The deceased is a 61-year-old female from St James, who had multiple co-morbidities.

There were also 126 new COVID-19 cases, meaning that there are now 5,395 cases in the country. Â It is said that one of the cases was reclassified as a repeat sample.

Kingston and St Andrew continues to record most of the cases, reporting 67 new cases on Tuesday. The parish now has 2,019 cases. St James recorded 20 cases while there were 10 in St Catherine.

A total of 119 patients are now hospitalised with 31 being moderately ill and seven critically ill.

With no recoveries reported, there are now 3,792 active cases.