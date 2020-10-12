Jamaica records seven coronavirus deaths, 95 new cases

Three of the

seven Jamaicans who have died as a result of COVID-19 were persons under 50

years old.

They are a 43-year old female, a 30-year-old male and a 45-year old female. It has not been said if they had comorbidities.

The other fatalities were a 73-year-old female, a 62-year-old male, a 68-year-old male and a 60-year-old male. With the exception of the 60-year-old male, who is from St Catherine, all of the deaths were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew.

In addition to the seven deaths that were recorded on Sunday, three fatalities are now under investigation.

Jamaica has now recorded 146 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Jamaica is quickly approaching 8,000 coronavirus cases, as 95 new cases were recorded on Sunday, bringing the total to 7,813.

St Catherine recorded 34 new cases while there were 17 in St James. Kingston and St Andrew follows with 15.

This means that there are now 4,325 active cases in the country with 156 patients in hospital. It is said that 23 are moderately ill while 20 are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Jamaica has recorded 75 recoveries, bringing the total to 3,237.