Jamaica records six COVID-19 deaths

Jamaica records six COVID-19 deathsSaturday, May 29, 2021
Jamaica on Friday recorded six more casualties from the COVID-19 virus, bringing the island’s death toll to 942.
The deceased were mainly from the parishes of St James and St Elizabeth, which recorded two deaths each, with ages ranging from 44 to 91 years.
In addition the island recorded 86 new infections from 2,930 samples with the country recording a total 48,374 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Jamaica now has 22,197 active COVID-19 cases, 146 are hospitalized due to the virus, with 15 of them described as critical .
The island’s positivity rate now stands at 7.1%
