Jamaica records six more COVID-19 cases, one recovery

Jamaica records six more COVID-19 cases, one recoverySunday, May 31, 2020
|
Jamaica recorded six new confirmed
cases of COVID-19 and one additional recovery up to the 24 hours ended last
evening, May 30.
Cases of the coronavirus now total 581 on the island with more than half of the infected, 290, having recovered.
The six new cases are comprised of three females, including a 75-year-old from St Catherine with the other two coming from Kingston and St Andrew; and three males. Two of the males – one of a Portland address and the other from Trelawny – recently returned to the island under the Controlled Re-entry Programme. The third is from Kingston and St Andrew.
They bring to 21 the total number of cases under investigation and to 84 the number of imported cases. Some 215 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 27 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked, and 234 are linked to a workplace cluster.
The island’s testing numbers are now up to 12,389. In addition to the 581 positives, there are 11,758 negatives and 50 pending.
