Jamaica records three COVID-19 deaths, 142 recoveries

Less than 10

new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Jamaica on Sunday, but there were three

deaths linked to the virus.

The deceased are an 81-year-old male from St James; an 87-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; and an 89-year-old male from St Ann.

The three additional deaths bring Jamaica’s tally to 298.

One fatality is also under investigation.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 number moved to 12,732 when the nine additional cases were recorded after 138 samples were tested.

Seven of the cases came from Kingston and St Andrew while two were from St Mary.

Jamaica also had 142 recoveries, increasing the total to 10,161.

This means that there are now 2,115 active cases with 83 people in hospital. Eight are in critical condition while nine are moderately ill.