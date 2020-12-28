Jamaica records three COVID-19 deaths, 142 recoveries

Jamaica records three COVID-19 deaths, 142 recoveriesMonday, December 28, 2020
|
Less than 10
new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Jamaica on Sunday, but there were three
deaths linked to the virus.
The deceased are an 81-year-old male from St James; an 87-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; and an 89-year-old male from St Ann.
The three additional deaths bring Jamaica’s tally to 298.
One fatality is also under investigation.
Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 number moved to 12,732 when the nine additional cases were recorded after 138 samples were tested.
Seven of the cases came from Kingston and St Andrew while two were from St Mary.
Jamaica also had 142 recoveries, increasing the total to 10,161.
This means that there are now 2,115 active cases with 83 people in hospital. Eight are in critical condition while nine are moderately ill.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy