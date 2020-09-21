Jamaica records three COVID deaths, 155 new cases

Jamaica recorded

three additional coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to

70.

The deceased are a 69-year-old male of a St Catherine address; a 56-year-old female from Portland, who had comorbidities; and a 52-year-old female, who also had comorbidities.

One death is currently under investigation.

The country also recorded 155 new cases, bringing the total to 5,143. A two-year-old girl is among the positive cases.

Most of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (59) and St James (35).

Jamaica now has 3,583 active cases with 124 people currently hospitalised. It is understood that 29 patients are moderately ill while seven are critically ill.

There were also 57 recoveries.