Jamaica records two coronavirus-related deaths, 162 new cases

Two elderly

Jamaican men have died from COVID-19, bringing the number of coronavirus-related

deaths in the country to 44.

The two deaths were recorded on Sunday. The deceased are a 76-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 73-year-old male from St Catherine. Both men had comorbidities.

Jamaica also recorded 162 new cases, bringing the tally to 3,933. There were 74 cases in St Catherine, while Kingston and St Andrew followed with 51.

There are now 2,648 active cases after the country recorded another 12 recoveries.

Of the active cases, 100 persons are now hospitalised with 28 being moderately ill and seven critically ill.