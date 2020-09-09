Jamaica records two coronavirus-related death, 140 new cases

Jamaica has

now recorded 36 coronavirus-related deaths, as well as 3,323 cases since the virus

entered the country in March.

The death tally increased on Tuesday when two persons passed from the virus. It is said that three other deaths remain under investigation.

The deceased are a 77-year-old female from St Catherine and a 61-year-old male, also from St Catherine. They both had comorbidities.

A total of 140 new cases were also recorded with St Catherine (37) and Kingston and St Andrew (39) recording the most cases. Interestingly, Manchester moved up the table with 28 cases.

There are now 2,218 active cases in the country, with 25 moderately ill patients and eight persons who are in critical condition.