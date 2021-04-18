Jamaica records two more COVID-19 deaths

Jamaica records two more COVID-19 deathsSunday, April 18, 2021
|
Jamaica has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours.
The two deaths were reported in Kingston and St Andrew. The casualties bring the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 723.
In addition, 206 new infections were confirmed, bringing the case count to 43,890.
The age range for the new infections is one year to 97 years old.
The cases were recorded in all parishes as follows: Kingston and St Andrew (66), St Catherine (30), St Elizabeth (26), St Ann (19), St James (12), Trelawny (12), St Mary (11), Manchester (10), Clarendon (seven), Westmoreland ( six), Hanover (three), St Thomas (three), and Portland (one).
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness , 22 patients are moderately ill and 35 are considered critically ill.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy