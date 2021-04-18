Jamaica records two more COVID-19 deaths

Jamaica has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours.

The two deaths were reported in Kingston and St Andrew. The casualties bring the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 723.

In addition, 206 new infections were confirmed, bringing the case count to 43,890.

The age range for the new infections is one year to 97 years old.

The cases were recorded in all parishes as follows: Kingston and St Andrew (66), St Catherine (30), St Elizabeth (26), St Ann (19), St James (12), Trelawny (12), St Mary (11), Manchester (10), Clarendon (seven), Westmoreland ( six), Hanover (three), St Thomas (three), and Portland (one).

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness , 22 patients are moderately ill and 35 are considered critically ill.