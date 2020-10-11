Jamaica reports 159 new COVID cases, 1 death

Jamaica recorded 159 additional cases of the coronavirus

and one related death yesterday.

The new confirmations bring the nationâ€™s total to 7,718 cases, while deaths stand at 139, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Among the new cases, 71 are male and 86 females with St James and Kingston and St Andrew accounting for most infections.

The ages of the new cases range from three-years-old to 86.

There was an additional 20 recoveries, bringing that total to 3,161.

There are still 4,314 active cases on the island.