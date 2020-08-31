Jamaica reports 245 coronavirus cases for new daily high; another death

Jamaica reports 245 coronavirus cases for new daily high; another deathMonday, August 31, 2020
Another COVID-19 patient died in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reports, while at the same time the country recorded 245 new cases.
The deceased is a 28-year-old woman from St James. The new cases bring the total cases on record for the island to 2,357, and the total deaths to 21.
The country is now managing 1,374 active cases, including 14 moderately ill patients and four critically ill patients.
Recoveries from COVID-19 remain at 890 people.
Of the newly confirmed cases, 116 are females and 100 are males with ages ranging from two weeks old to 90 years old. The sex classification for 29 of the new cases are still being investigated.
The cases were recorded in Kingston & St Andrew (92), St Catherine (62), St James (27), St Thomas ( 15), Portland (nine), St Ann (eight), Clarendon (eight), Manchester (seven), St Elizabeth (six), Hanover (five), St Mary (four) and Trelawny and Westmoreland, one each.
Of the new cases, 12 are contacts of confirmed cases, eight are imported, and the remaining 225 cases are under investigation.
Jamaica now has 455 imported cases; 606 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 212 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine and 848 cases under investigation.
