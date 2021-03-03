Jamaica reports 265 COVID cases to cross 24,000 mark

Jamaica saw its coronavirus infections

soar past the 24,000 mark after recording 265 cases and three deaths in the

past day.

The islandâ€™s confirmed cases stands at 24,103, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Among the new positives, which range from 10 months to 86 years old, are 127 males and 138 females. The results were returned from 2,809 samples tested including 1,825 antigen tests conducted privately.

The deceased are all from the parish of Hanover and include an 85-year-old male; a 72-year-old male and a 74-year-old female.

The ministry also reported 120 additional recoveries for a total of 13,745 while active cases tally 9.696.

Hospitalised cases have increased to 282, the highest so far, with 41 patients said to be moderately ill whole 30 are critically ill.