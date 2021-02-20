Jamaica reports 343 new coronavirus cases; no deaths

Jamaica recorded 343 coronavirus cases

over the past 24 hours.

The results were returned from 1,109 tests conducted and push the islandâ€™s total virus cases to 20,924.

Among the cases were 168 males and 167 females with ages ranging from 16 days to 89 years old, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The country also reported a further 55 recoveries, for a total of 12,883 with active cases climbing to 7,442.

There are 257 hospitalised patients with 28 considered moderately ill and 20 are critically ill.

There were no deaths noted after seven fatalities were reported in the previous daily update.