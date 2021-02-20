Jamaica reports 343 new coronavirus cases; no deaths

Jamaica reports 343 new coronavirus cases; no deathsSaturday, February 20, 2021
|
Jamaica recorded 343 coronavirus cases
over the past 24 hours.
The results were returned from 1,109 tests conducted and push the islandâ€™s total virus cases to 20,924.
Among the cases were 168 males and 167 females with ages ranging from 16 days to 89 years old, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The country also reported a further 55 recoveries, for a total of 12,883 with active cases climbing to 7,442.
There are 257 hospitalised patients with 28 considered moderately ill and 20 are critically ill.
There were no deaths noted after seven fatalities were reported in the previous daily update.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy