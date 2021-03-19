Jamaica reports 604 COVID cases; 8 deaths

Jamaica reports 604 COVID cases; 8 deathsFriday, March 19, 2021
|
Jamaica reported 604 new infections of
the coronavirus and eight related deaths over the past 24 hours.
The new cases push the island’s total to 33,970 including 15,810 recovered patients and 17,401 active cases.
The positives include 338 females and 266 males with ages ranging from two days to 96 years.
The eight deaths occurred between March 2 and March 17, the Health Ministry stated.
Among the deceased is an 80-year-old-female from Hanover with the others all having Kingston and St Andrew addresses. The are a 55-year-old female; a 74-year-old female; an 81-year-old female; an 89-year-old female; a 71-year-old female; a 77-year-old female and a 68-year-old female.
The country’s virus fatalities now stand at 519.
There are 371 hospitalised patients with 28 being critically ill while 48 are moderately ill.
