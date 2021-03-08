Jamaica reports 878 COVID cases; third straight day of record infections

Jamaica had 878 positives over the past 24 hours, its third consecutive day of record infections.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton shared the news on Twitter a short while ago.

878 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours. ðŸ˜·â€” Dr. Chris Tufton (@christufton) March 8, 2021

Marking three consecutive days of new records, the latest update comes just a day after Tufton took to social media to plead with Jamaicans to take precautions against the spread of the virus.

Yesterday, a tough-talking Tufton said, â€œI am sorry if some persons are offended by this straight and plain talk but I believe that it is very important that all of us appreciate and understand the consequences of our action.â€

He continued, â€œLet that sink in. Let it sink in that that positivity rate means that our hospitals are going to come under pressure, significant pressure.

â€œLet it sink in that our public health workers, our nurses, our doctors are going to find it very difficult to cope with those who come in and need medical care.

â€œLet it sink in that it means longer waits, it means persons having to suffer for longer periods before they can get a bed and generally speaking a health system that is going to experience significant stress and fatigue.

â€œJamaicans, the truth is, weâ€™re not trying hard enough. I accept that the government has a responsibility, but let us be clear that a lot of the spread that is taking place in this country is because too many of us are ignoring the need for personal responsibility.â€