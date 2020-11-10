Jamaica resumes face-to-face schooling for 16 schools in pilot project today

Jamaica resumes face-to-face schooling for 16 schools in pilot project todayTuesday, November 10, 2020
All but one
of the 17 schools selected for Jamaica’s face-to-face teaching pilot programme
began classes today after a delay due to heavy rains.
The schools, chosen due to being low risk for transmission of the coronavirus, were scheduled to reopen yesterday but saw that postponed following heavy rainfall across the island over the past week.
Yallahs High School in St Thomas will re-open tomorrow as its grounds were flooded during the recent inclement weather, according to a release from the Ministry of Education.
“Assessments and feedback from the schools indicate that the physical plans are ready for classes and arrangements are in place to help students, teachers and other staff to observe the public health protocols mandated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to mitigate possible spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the statement said.
The pilot programme was announced by Education Minister Fayval Williams on October 28, and will seen approximately 5,800 primary and secondary students from 17 schools return for in-person instruction.
Schools were closed islandwide in March following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
