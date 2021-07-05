PHOTOS: Jamaica's faint brush with Elsa

Photo 1: A flooded section of New Haven in the Corporate Area (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

Photo 2: A vendor in deserted downtown Kingston secures her goods yesterday, during a break in the heavy rianfall from Tropical Stom Elsa. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

Photo 3: This man seized the opportunity with water run-off to have a nearspa- like experience in downtown Kingston. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

Photo 4: Kelvin Peters of Bamboo River in Morant Bay, St Thomas, points to debris which blocked a drain the community. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

Photo 5: This police vehicle braves a section of Marcus Garvey drive in the Corporate Area, under water during yesterday's passage of Tropical Storm Elsa (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

Photo 6: The usually busy Half-Way-Tree in St Andrew yesterday (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

Photo 7: A resident making a risky crossing in Grant's Pen, St Thomas (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

Phto 8: As usual Marcus Garvey Drive in the Corporate Area was flooded (Photo: Joseph Wellington)