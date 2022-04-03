Jamaica's KOICA Alumni – working to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Jamaica's KOICA Alumni – working to prevent the spread of COVID-19Sunday, April 03, 2022
|
Ten institutions located in Kingston, St Catherine, Clarendon, and Manchester were recent beneficiaries of the KOICA Alumni, Jamaica chapter COVID-19 prevention project.
These schools and non-profit organisations were: Bethabara Primary, Brixton Hill Primary, Cockburn Gardens Primary, Marlie Mount Primary, New Green Primary, Pembroke Hall Primary, Manchester Infirmary, Ebenezer Rehabilitation Centre, the Good Samaritan Inn, and the Open Arms Drop-in Centre.
The COVID-19 prevention project is one of the many charitable initiatives supported by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). It is an agency mandated by the South Korean Government to coordinate its grant aid programmes in developing countries and enhance bilateral partnerships. In Jamaica, these social outreach activities are implemented by the Korean Embassy and KOICA Alumni members – past Jamaican recipients of Korean scholarships.
The project, which is valued a total of US$8,000, provided the schools with bulk alcohol and hand sanitisers, automatic sanitiser dispensers equipped with rechargeable batteries, and personal COVID-19 prevention kits consisting of face masks, and alcohol sprays. Additionally, food and toiletries were also donated to the infirmaries and rehabilitation centres.
According to president of the Jamaica KOICA Alumni Andre Lindsay, “Given the impact of COVID-19 on our education sector and the most vulnerable in our society, the alumni's efforts will continue to be focused on COVID-19 relief.”
October 13, 2022 will mark the 60th anniversary of the Jamaican-Korean diplomatic relations, and culminate the milestone, the Korean Embassy and KOICA, through the Jamaica chapter of the KOICA Alumni, will be implementing a range of activities geared towards promoting the Korean and Jamaican cultures.
