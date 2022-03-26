Jamaica scholarship recipients fall in love with China

The Year of the Tiger has been particularly eventful in China with the successful hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Jamaican delegation made the country proud, as they persisted in the face of adversity.

In addition to the winter athletes, many Jamaican professionals and students alike have fallen in love with China. Some view the country as their second home and continue to excel in their work and studies. Darrian Bryson, Chrisilissa Nesbeth and Orbin Barnes are among the Jamaicans who have benefited from training programmes and scholarships facilitated by the Chinese Government.

Having graduated from The University of the West Indies (UWI) with a BSc in Civil Engineering, Bryson was among an elite group of Jamaicans selected for a specialised one-year training programme in metallurgical engineering. The programme enabled participants to serve as managers once the operations at the Jiuquan Iron and Steel Company (JISCO)/Alpart alumina refinery in Nain, St Elizabeth resumed. However, Bryson fell in love with China and decided to pursue other opportunities in the country. He is encouraging other Jamaicans to do the same.

“Come, come as soon as you can. People tend to not want to take risks and most people think coming to China is a risk, especially now with the pandemic. However, China is one of the most developed countries in the world and they have some of the best offerings in terms of jobs for foreigners as well as scholarships for international students,” noted Bryson.

Infatuated by Chinese culture, Nesbeth, originally from Mandeville, had always wanted to travel to China. When comparing tuition, living expenses and visa application processes, China remains far more welcoming than even the US and the UK. She is currently in her third year of a Bachelors of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) degree at Anhui Medical University.

Regarding the service industry in China, many are amazed by their attention to detail, organisation and overall professionalism. However, the aspect of China that typically shocks people most is the fact that the country is very technologically advanced and incorporates this technology in everyday life.

“With China ranking fourth in top technology in the world, it is obvious why [we love] living here. Everything is technology-based, which makes living much easier. Water heaters, cars, trains, buses, shopping, banks, everything is easier because everything you can do online,” said Nesbeth.

“In my city alone there are hospitals on almost every street. Health care is available to everyone. Ninety-five per cent of the population has access to health care. Approximately 1.4 billion people have basic health insurance in China which covers primary care, specialities, overall hospital care, mental health care, as well as prescription drugs and traditional Chinese medicine,” Nesbeth added.

She jokingly noted that the only thing she has not been able to find in China is ackee.

Negril native Barnes is also pursuing a MBBS degree at Jinzhou Medical University in Liaoning province. Despite the pandemic, Barnes has been able to continue his courses online. In addition to his initial scholarship from the Chinese Scholarship Council, Barnes ranked at the top of his class and was awarded four additional academic scholarships from his university. He is now in his second year and has no regrets about his decision to pursue his degree in China.

“International students who choose to study in China are less burdened due to the assured level of excellent education. Many colleges and government-sponsored scholarships pay the full cost or a portion of the tuition costs, which was ideal for me to relieve the financial strain on my parents, especially since I have an elder brother who is also pursuing medical education,” noted Barnes.

He said he intends to specialise in either obstetrics and gynaecology or emergency medicine with the hope of opening his private medical practice in Jamaica.

When asked about the most impressive aspect of China thus far, most of the students were quick to point to the country's use of technology.

“The advances in technology have impressed me the most. The QR codes, online cash, online shopping, all have been convenient in how I live my life. I will [definitely] miss the convenience and affordable living costs,” stated Nesbeth.

In addition to the technology, especially WeChat (China's version of WhatsApp) which facilitates quick and easy mobile payments, Bryson commented on the value placed on family.

“The sense of family that [the Chinese] have here is very good. In terms of innovation, they're always building something new. And the power of WeChat, it is such an exceptional app, it literally does everything you need it to do especially since I don't need to walk around with money all the time,” said Bryson.

Although he is eagerly awaiting his ability to travel to China, Barnes reiterates much of the same sentiments.

“Although I have not yet visited China, I am particularly impressed with how seriously they regard timeliness and attendance … In today's global struggle, China's fast technical advancements are playing a key role. China's technical breakthroughs in robots, particularly in the health-care sector, are praiseworthy,” said Barnes.