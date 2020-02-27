Jamaica seeks Japan’s help to protect Blue Mountain Coffee

Jamaica has sought help

from the Japan Coffee Roasters Association in its bid to protect its luxury

coffee brand, which has been hit by a spate of counterfeit marketers.

Jamaican coffee beans are world-renowned for their unique flavour. Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee variant has been sold by counterfeit marketers, which undermines the original variant’s value.

Jamaica has moved to obtain a geographical indication (GI) tag for its coffee and has sought help from the Japan Coffee Roasters Association in its overseas lobby efforts. To this end, local coffee interest last week met and hosted a delegation from Japan Coffee Roaster Association.

This was the first main visit of such a Japanese delegation in the last 15 years. Japan is the major partner for Jamaica in regard to the export of coffee beans. The country has agreed to extend its support in the initiative to obtain GI. Japan is the major partner for Jamaica in regard to the export of coffee beans.

Blue Mountain coffee is dependent on the geographical location for prime earnings. Obtaining the GI tag will increase the revenue obtained from the export of the coffee beans. Jamaica’s move to obtain a GI tag was boosted with the endorsement of their Japanese counterpart. GI tag is granted by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Jamaica Coffee Exporter’s Association, Jamaica Promotions, and Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority have all been focused on obtaining the GI tag. The GI tag helps a product by linking its specific features to the geographical location of its production. Thus, the product’s reputation, qualities and characteristics are associated with the place of origin.