Jamaica seeks to expand private security regionally

MINISTER without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda says that Jamaica's private security sector is well-positioned to evolve into a regional export industry.

According to the minister, the country's relatively large private security sector and its geographic location suggests that it is well-positioned to take up that challenge.

“Jamaica is an island of stability in a region of relative instability, and our private security firms have the ability to grow to fill a portion of the regional demand, creating more employment opportunities for Jamaicans,” he told the Senate last Friday.

He said that in recent years there have been calls from several sectors to modernise the regulation of the industry, and to address issues relating to the diversity of services offered and the rationalisation of Government's classification of private security guards.

He said that the Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA), a statutory body under the ministry charged with monitoring and regulating the operations of private security firms, private security guards, private investigators, and security trainers, has proposed a Code of Conduct and Ethics for the Private Sector Industry to key industry stakeholders, with a view to addressing a wide range of measures for continued improvements in the management of the industry

Senator Samuda pointed out that the industry, at a glance, has approximately 750 registered private security guards for every 100,000 people, representing a relatively high concentration of private security personnel per capita when compared globally.

He noted that it has grown from 12,400 private security guards registered in 1995 to 22,600 guards in 2020. By contrast, the police force is currently comprised of approximately 11,000 members, which sees the ratio of registered private security guards to police hovering around 2:1.

“The growth of the private security industry in Jamaica highlights the increasing importance of private security to the overall security and economic well-being of the nation,” he said.

The stated mission of the PSRA is to monitor and regulate the operations of private security firms, private security guards, private investigators, and security trainers, as well as the organisations and individuals operating in the private security industry, and to facilitate a close link between private security and State security in the interest of national well-being.

“Its vision is to promote international and professional standards and practices in the private security industry. It has the authority to grant, refuse, suspend or cancel licences, as it may deem necessary, for the purpose of executing its mandate under the PSRA Act,” Samuda explained.

He said that it has also had to expand in response to the industry's growth and, consequently over the 2020/2021 period, the PSRA opened its new regional office in Montego Bay, St James, and is continuing initiatives to achieve ISO 9001:2015 certification, increase its footprint across the island through the Mobile Registration Unit, and aunch a mobile application that will increase industry compliance with the regulations.

He said that the private security industry is a strategic industry for the growth and development of Jamaica, not just because of its employment absorption capacity but because of the value it adds to national security, and it is, thus, an industry which will be treated accordingly.

Over the next 24 months the appropriate reviews and consultations will take place to ensure that the legislation governing the industry is consolidated and appropriately updated, he said.

“Additionally, I wish to encourage all operators in the space to ensure compliance with the PSRA, as they can expect stronger enforcement going forward,” Samuda said.