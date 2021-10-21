Jamaica shines at World Travel Awards

Jamaica continued its dominance at the annual World Travel Awards taking the Caribbean's Leading Destination and Caribbean's Leading Cruise Destination trophies at this year's staging in Dubai.

The country was also victorious in two new categories — Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination and Caribbean's Leading Nature Destination.

Additionally, the Jamaica Tourist Board was named Caribbean's Leading Tourist Board, while several players in the hotel and attractions subsectors emerged big winners.

Dunn's River Falls was named Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction; Eclipse at Half Moon received the Caribbean's Leading New Hotel; Sandals Resorts International was again voted Caribbean's Leading Hotel Brand, with winners among its Jamaican portfolio including Sandals South Coast taking the Caribbean's Leading Honeymoon Resort award; Sandals Montego Bay, Jamaica's Leading Resort; and Beaches Negril, Jamaica's Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort.

Other winners included Round Hill Hotel & Villas, Caribbean's Leading Villa Resort and Jamaica's Leading Hotel; GoldenEye, Caribbean's Leading Boutique Resort; Fleming Villa, Caribbean's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa; Jamaica Inn, Caribbean's Leading Luxury All Suite Resort; Strawberry Hill, Jamaica's Leading Boutique Hotel; Spanish Court Hotel, Jamaica's Leading Business Hotel; Tryall Club, Caribbean's Leading Hotel Residences; Margaritaville, Caribbean's Leading Entertainment Venue; Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Jamaica's Leading Conference Hotel; Half Moon, Jamaica's Leading Luxury Resort; and Sangster International Airport, Caribbean's Leading Airport.

Club MoBay was voted Caribbean's Leading Airport Lounge; Island Car Rentals received the Caribbean's Leading Independent Car Rental Company award; Montego Bay Convention Centre was named Caribbean's Leading Meetings & Conference Centre; Island Routes took the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tour Operator; and GO! Jamaica Travel collected the Caribbean's Leading DMC & Caribbean's Leading Tour Operator awards.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett expressed delight at the awards, saying, “Jamaica is truly honoured to be recognised in this way by the esteemed World Travel Awards group. Indeed, these accolades are a testament to the confidence the global travel industry has in Jamaica and all we have to offer.

“I humbly accept these awards on behalf of the hard-working team at the Ministry of Tourism, the JTB [Jamaica Tourist Board] and our other public bodies, as well as all our tourism partners. I also wish to thank all of our stakeholders who have remained committed during these uncertain times, who emerged winners. Brand Jamaica is indeed very strong and I am so proud of all we have accomplished together.”