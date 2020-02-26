Jamaica signs agreement with Cuba for more health professionals

Jamaica signs agreement with Cuba for more health professionalsWednesday, February 26, 2020
Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton and Cuban Ambassador to Jamaica Inés Fors Fernández today signed a technical cooperation agreement that will see Cuban health professionals and technicians adding to the staff complement in the public health sector here.
The signing was held at the ministry’s offices in New Kingston.
In November last year Jamaica welcomed 40 medical professionals from Cuba at the health ministry’s offices in Kingston.
The medical professionals, who were among approximately 100 doctors and over 200 nurses recruited from Cuba, were deployed across the island to assist in the public healthcare system.
This marked the largest number of medical recruits at any one time in Jamaica’s history.
Their services were aimed at filling a major shortage of health care personnel including doctors, imaging technicians, and nurses.
