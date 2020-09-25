Jamaica spends $4 billion in COVID-19 fight

Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that $4 billion have been spent in dealing with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that is wreaking havoc on the island.

It was revealed that this amount was spent between April and September with 40 per cent of that total being spent in June and July, which coincided with the reopening of the island’s borders.

The money though is part of the greater allotment of $5.6 billion that has been allocated to the health ministry to deal with the virus.

The ministry notes that the money has been spent on drugs, personal protective equipment for health professionals, accommodation for Jamaicans under the controlled re-entry programme, among other issues.

“We have been responsible in the approach in terms of the spend, I think, and as a consequence I think we have seen value in terms of the strategies that we have pursued,” said Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton.

It is now expected that more funds will be issued in short order to boost the $1.5 billion remaining.

Jamaica has recorded 5,723 coronavirus cases, including 80 deaths.