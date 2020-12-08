Jamaica Stock Exchange raises $400K for students in need of tablets

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) raised over $400,000

to help students get devices needed for online learning.

The JSE handed over the funds to Education minister , Fayval Williams, on Friday (December 3).

“The JSE through its social arm, the JSSE, has risen to the challenge to assist in this initiative, which will significantly contribute to improving the learning and development of our children, the future of our country. We are assisting the Ministry of Education in its drive and they can be assured of our 100% commitment to the process,” said Marlene Street Forrest, the JSE’s Managing Director

“We join with the ministry to encourage Jamaicans, local and in the diaspora, to continue to contribute to nation-building through education, by sending in their donations to this noble initiative by using the JSSE’s payment portal,” she added.

In October 2020 the ministry launched the ‘Connect a Child Ja Initiative’ which encouraged corporate partners to provide laptops or tablets to 100,000 students deemed in need.

The money raised by the JSE will go toward the initiative.