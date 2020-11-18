Jamaica surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases

Jamaica surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 casesWednesday, November 18, 2020
|
After recording
60 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Jamaica surpassed the 10,000-mark.
The new cases bring the country’s tally to 10,019.
There were 18 cases in Westmoreland while Kingston and St Andrew had 16. St Catherine followed with 10, and there were nine in St Ann.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 10 of the 60 cases were contacts of confirmed cases while the others are under investigation.
In addition, Jamaica now has 4,278 active cases with 88 people in hospital. Six patients are in critical condition while 14 are moderately ill.
There 31 recoveries on Tuesday, increasing the number to 5,369.
Sadly, there were two fatalities linked to COVID-19, bringing the tally to 233. The deceased are an 88-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew; and a 90-year-old male from Westmoreland.
There was one coincidental death in a case that was previously under investigation.
