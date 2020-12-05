Jamaica surpasses 11,000 COVID-19 cases

A 28-day-old baby was among the 76 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica on Friday as the country jumped over the 11,000-mark.

The additional cases bring Jamaicaâ€™s tally to 11,063.

Interestingly, many of these cases were in Westmoreland which recorded 22. St Catherine followed with 17 while there were eight in St Ann.

There was also some positive news, as 136 recoveries were recorded, increasing the tally to 6,866.

This means that there are now 3,785 active cases in the country with 72 people in hospital. Three patients are moderately ill while seven are in critical condition.

Unfortunately, there was one fatality linked to COVID-19, increasing that number to 261. The deceased is a 60-year old male from Kingston and St Andrew.