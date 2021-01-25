Jamaica surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 cases; 2 more deaths

Jamaica surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 cases; 2 more deathsMonday, January 25, 2021
|
Jamaica recorded 133 coronavirus cases and
two related deaths over the past 24 hours.
The new cases push Jamaicaâ€™s tally to 15,012, while deaths now stand at 338.
The additional positives were made up of 53 males and 78 females ranging from 5 months to 88 years old.
The deceased are a 92-year-old female from Trelawny, whose death was previously under investigation; and a 48-year-old female from Westmoreland.
The island now has 2,609 active cases while recoveries climb to 11,889 after 19 more people were cleared of the virus.
There are 101 hospitalised patients with 23 considered moderately ill while 12 are critically ill.
