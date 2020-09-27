Jamaica tops 6,000 COVID-19 cases; another death recorded

Jamaica tops 6,000 COVID-19 cases; another death recordedSunday, September 27, 2020
|
A
four-year-old is among the 163 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) reported
in Jamaica as at yesterday, September 26.
The update includes an additional death, which puts the nationâ€™s total number of cases at 6,017 and 89 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The deceased is a 69-year-old female from St Ann.
Of the new cases, 83 are males and 76 females with the oldest being 94-years-old.
Kingston and St Andrew accounted for the largest number of confirmed cases at 75 with St Catherine reporting 35.
There have been 61 additional recoveries, taking the total to 1,706.
The ministry says there are 25 coronavirus patients who are moderately ill while six are critically ill.
