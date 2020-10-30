Jamaica surpasses 9,000 coronavirus cases

Jamaica’s coronavirus cases have

surpassed 9,000 with the confirmation of 78 new cases yesterday.

The island’s total now stands at 9,005, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, which stated that there were also three additional virus-related deaths.

Of the new cases, 43 were males while there were 35 females.

The youngest was aged five while an 89-year-old was the eldest case recorded in the 24-hour period.

The additional deaths take the country’s total fatalities to 205, with the ministry noting that one was previously under investigation.

Fourteen of the 95 hospitalised cases are said to be moderately ill while three are in critical condition.

There were 13 more recoveries, taking the total to 4,442 while active cases of the virus stand at 4,237.