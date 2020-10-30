Jamaica surpasses 9,000 coronavirus cases

Jamaica surpasses 9,000 coronavirus casesFriday, October 30, 2020
|
Jamaica’s coronavirus cases have
surpassed 9,000 with the confirmation of 78 new cases yesterday.
The island’s total now stands at 9,005, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, which stated that there were also three additional virus-related deaths.
Of the new cases, 43 were males while there were 35 females.
The youngest was aged five while an 89-year-old was the eldest case recorded in the 24-hour period.
The additional deaths take the country’s total fatalities to 205, with the ministry noting that one was previously under investigation.
Fourteen of the 95 hospitalised cases are said to be moderately ill while three are in critical condition.
There were 13 more recoveries, taking the total to 4,442 while active cases of the virus stand at 4,237.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy