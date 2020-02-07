Jamaica suspends outbound mail to China and Hong Kong

All outbound mail items to China and Hong Kong, with the exception of Fast Track service, will be suspended come Monday.

The Post and Telecommunications Department said this is in light of the fallout from the novel Coronavirus outbreak, and will continue until further notice.

The government agency said the outbreak has impacted commerce and logistics. And said that international flights to and from China, the epicentre of the virus, and Hong Kong, have been affected.

As a result, the department says it has been left with no choice but to cease accepting mail items destined to China and Hong Kong as airlines have suspended services to those countries.

However, it says customers may still utilise the Fast Track service to export packages worldwide, excepting to Wuhan, China.

The agency says it will continue to monitor the situation closely and as soon as things return to normal it will resume operations in the affected areas