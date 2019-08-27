Jamaica takes 7 medals, places third in Caribbean TT Championships

The Caribbean Mini-Cadet and pre-Cadet Table Tennis Tournament ended Monday with Jamaica walking away with seven bronz medals and capturing the third-place position.

The final day of play saw Tsenaye Lewis, carving a place for Jamaica on the podium in the Under-13 Girls singles, beating her opponent from the Dominican Republic in the quarter-finals 3-0. She was bested by another Dom Rep player by 0-3.

In the end, Puerto Rico emerged overall winner, followed by the Dominican Republic in second place.

Hindered by not having had all members of the team and one less coach due to financial constraints, the 11 players nevertheless showed big heart as they battled through the rounds, held over a five-day period in the Dominican Republic. The standard of play was very high in the competition with the Jamaican team playing very well throughout.

An important marker was Jamaica’s performance in games against the home team which saw over 14 wins, including an Under-11 Mixed Doubles match with Kirah Scott and Gari Whyte winning 3-0 and a close singles match where Rasheed Clarke won 3-2. A standout match saw the mixed doubles pair of Azizi Johnson and Tsenaye Lewis stunning Puerto Rico’s Yadier Lopez and Aurora Cortes 3-2.

The overall results of the 2019 tournament saw bronze medals for:

Tsenaye Lewis in the Under 13 Girls Singles Event.

Olivia Peterkin and Liana Campbell in the Girls Under 13 Team event.

Azizi Johnson and Tsenaye Lewis in the Mixed Doubles Under 13.

Matthew Fung and Olivia Peterkin for Mixed Doubles Under 13.

Liana Campbell and OliviaPeterkinn in the Girls Under 13-Doubles Girls.

Nickoy Smith and Gari Whyte for Under 11 Team event.

Gari Whyte and Nickoy Smith for Under 11 Doubles Boys.

The Jamaican team consists of Azizi Johnson, Matthew Fung, Rasheed Clarke, Gari Wythe, Nicoy Smith and Jaden Ebanks on the Boys side while female members are Tsenaye Lewis, Olivia Petrekin, Liana Campbell and sisters Neveah Scott and Kirah Scott. The team received sponsorship from Optical Solutions International Limited.