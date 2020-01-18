Jamaica to benefit from hosting UNWTO Summit

Jamaica is to benefit from hosting the

upcoming United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Summit on

Innovation, Resilience and Crisis Management.

According to Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, the focus on resilience tops global agendas, and it is through capacity enhancement that the country will be able to respond meaningfully to “global disruptions that are coming at us daily”.

Bartlett was addressing a press conference at the Jamaica Tourist Board offices in New Kingston on January 15 to outline details about the Summit.

“The response has to be not only just sustainability but resilience. It is to build capacity to be able to trap them (disruptions), to recover quickly from them, to build better, so that you can thrive,” he said.

Bartlett said the summit will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on May 28 to 29, and will include the 65th Meeting of the Regional Commission for the Americas (CAM).

He noted that the Summit will be looking at models, and adopt best practices on ways to structure systems, and “help us in the Caribbean to deal with climatic events”.

The minister also noted that start-ups will be a big feature at the summit.

“We are going to be looking at examples of start-ups in the Caribbean, and Jamaica as well,” Bartlett said, adding that a number of young people from Jamaica will be showcasing their experience with start-ups at the summit.

Bartlett indicated that another focus will be on ways to create new and exciting experiences, “because that is what the future of tourism is”.

— JIS