Jamaica to benefit from initial 25 million doses of vaccines from US

Jamaica to benefit from initial 25 million doses of vaccines from USFriday, June 18, 2021
|
JAMAICA is poised to benefit from the United States donation of an initial 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines that have been earmarked for deployment globally, to assist in easing challenges with access being experienced by a number of countries.
This was disclosed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, who said that representatives of the Government had discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other officials, during which assurances were given that the region would be assisted with vaccines “at a point in time”.
“Jamaica will be part of the Latin America and Caribbean region, where it is anticipated that by the end of this month some distribution will have started,” the minister said.
She was speaking during Wednesday's digital town hall meeting, which forms part of the two-day virtual Jamaica Diaspora Sustainability Symposium.
The town mall meeting was hosted by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
Senator Johnson Smith indicated that Jamaica has also participated in discussions facilitated through the Caribbean Community (Caricom) in relation to securing supplies from the initial 25 million vaccine doses.
“We have not yet had a confirmed quantity. But, we continue to liaise as they work out the different formulas that they use, on guidance from Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), taking into consideration the rate of transmission which is taking place in the various islands,” she said.
Against this background, Senator Johnson Smith said the Government is “very much appreciative” of the level of assistance that would be extended by the United States.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy