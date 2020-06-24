Jamaica to change racist badge of Governor General

Jamaica is to redesign the badge worn by Governors

General since independence, to remove the imagery depicting St Michael standing

on the neck of a chained black man, which has become a flashpoint in the

protests against racism.

A Government source who is aware of the plans told OBSERVER ONLINE that talks are underway to review the badge, but said confirmation would have to await an official announcement which is imminent.

Campaigners against the imagery on the badge, representing the Order of St Michael and St George — one of Britain’s highest honours — contend that it is akin to the scene of the May 25 murder of black American George Floyd by a white police officer in Minnesota, USA.

The badge — which is traditionally bestowed by The Queen on ambassadors, diplomats and senior foreign office officials — has become embroiled in the global movement to remove icons of racism, triggered by the Floyd killing.