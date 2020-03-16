Jamaica to get 21 specialist nurses from Cuba

Jamaica to get 21 specialist nurses from CubaMonday, March 16, 2020
|
The first batch of 21 specialist nurses from Cuba will arrive in Jamaica on March 24 to boost the capacity of the health system to deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We’re trying to get about 100 additional specialist nurses in the system, focusing primarily on high intensity units or ICU (intensive care unit),” said Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton.
The Minister, who was addressing a press briefing on Friday, March 13, at the Office of the Prime Minister, said the development follows discussions with the Cuban Government.
He said that retired nurses are also being sought to help out at this time.
“I want to use the opportunity to encourage all professionals, who have reached retirement age but are still very skilled and experience, we’re inviting them back to work with us during this period, and this is an official invitation,” he said.
