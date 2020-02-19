Jamaica to host meeting with Energy Ministers from across the Americas

Energy ministers from across the Americas will meet in Jamaica later this month to discuss a wide range of issues, including the financial mechanism for clean and renewable energy, renewable energy and electric mobility, as well as strategies to increase private-sector engagement in energy infrastructure development.

The fourth Ministerial Meeting for the Energy and Climate Partnership of the Americas (ECPA) will be held on February 27 and 28 under the theme ‘Energy Resilience and Investment Opportunities’.

Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Fayval Williams, who will chair the two-day meeting, said that the energy ministers from across the region are expected to converge at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James for the event. They will be engaged in robust discussions around several themes, including a national energy plan and governance and resilience.

In addition, several activities will be held on the margins of the meeting aimed at improving the dialogue around renewable energy, energy poverty, behavioural change affecting energy efficiency, research and innovation, electric mobility, efficient use of cleaner fossil fuels and energy infrastructure.

Williams said that a number of local awareness events have been planned to start discussions about Jamaica’s energy agenda and the role of government, private sector and citizens in the pursuit of the transformation of the energy sector.

She said that an important feature of the ministerial meeting will be a high-level private-sector forum led by the Americas Business Dialogue (ABD) which “has become an important fixture on the ministerial agenda facilitating technical support and convening government authorities to explore public-private collaboration on energy in the Americas.”