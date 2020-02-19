Jamaica to host meeting with Energy Ministers from across the Americas

Jamaica to host meeting with Energy Ministers from across the AmericasWednesday, February 19, 2020
|
Energy ministers from across the Americas will meet in Jamaica later this month to discuss a wide range of issues, including the financial mechanism for clean and renewable energy, renewable energy and electric mobility, as well as strategies to increase private-sector engagement in energy infrastructure development.
The fourth Ministerial Meeting for the Energy and Climate Partnership of the Americas (ECPA) will be held on February 27 and 28 under the theme ‘Energy Resilience and Investment Opportunities’.
Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Fayval Williams, who will chair the two-day meeting, said that the energy ministers from across the region are expected to converge at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James for the event. They will be engaged in robust discussions around several themes, including a national energy plan and governance and resilience.
In addition, several activities will be held on the margins of the meeting aimed at improving the dialogue around renewable energy, energy poverty, behavioural change affecting energy efficiency, research and innovation, electric mobility, efficient use of cleaner fossil fuels and energy infrastructure.
Williams said that a number of local awareness events have been planned to start discussions about Jamaica’s energy agenda and the role of government, private sector and citizens in the pursuit of the transformation of the energy sector.
She said that an important feature of the ministerial meeting will be a high-level private-sector forum led by the Americas Business Dialogue (ABD) which “has become an important fixture on the ministerial agenda facilitating technical support and convening government authorities to explore public-private collaboration on energy in the Americas.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy