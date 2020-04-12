Jamaica to increase food production to the tune of $100m

Jamaica to increase food production to the tune of $100mSunday, April 12, 2020
|
Minister of Agriculture Audley Shaw says the ministry is spending some $100 million on a programme aimed at mitigating the impact of drought on farmers and to gain at least a five per cent growth in food production.
He said the programme will be carried out over a 12-month period, targeting the planting of vegetables, fruits, condiments, roots and tubers as well as the rearing of small ruminants.
“The programme will be implemented in critical parishes islandwide, targeting in excess of 13,000 farmers as the ministry looks to stimulate growth. We have every intention of ramping up production in all areas of agriculture,” Shaw noted.
The Minister was addressing the virtual launch of Farmer’s Month where he outlined agricultural initiatives in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
He noted that the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) has commenced islandwide distribution of agricultural inputs under the $240-million stimulus programme, aimed at purchasing excess produce from farmers.
He said that focus must now be placed on ramping up production and productivity, providing irrigation and other critical infrastructure, incorporating climate-smart approaches, and instituting comprehensive marketing and distribution programmes as well as “an invigorated agro-processing programme”. Shaw lauded farmers who donated $7.5 million worth of crops to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s relief efforts.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy