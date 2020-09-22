Jamaica to reopen schools Oct. 5 but no face-to-face lessons

Jamaica to reopen schools Oct. 5 but no face-to-face lessonsTuesday, September 22, 2020
|
Schools in Jamaica will reopen as scheduled on October 5 as the island
combats a surge of the coronavirus.
The announcement was made by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, at a virtual press briefing at Jamaica House today, September 22.
Williams noted that there is an urgency to get all students back in a learning mode, even while recognising that “we are in a pandemic where fears and anxieties are high”.
Adding that the approach to the teaching and learning is a question to be answered, she said schools will reopen using a mixed approach to deliver lessons to students.
The first method will be online, in which students remain at home and access lessons virtually.
The second approach will see the Education Ministry reach students using lessons on television, cable TV and radio. To that end, dedicated 24-hour stations will be provided by Television Jamaica and by CVM TV, in collaboration with Ready TV.
Additionally, the ministry will provide printed materials to students which will be delivered to agreed drop-off points in another approach, she said, adding that schools can use a combination of these approaches.
What’s more, the ministry is targeting grades four to six and 10 to 13 for the distribution of electronic devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy