Jamaica to reopen sports industry

Jamaica to reopen sports industryWednesday, January 27, 2021
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the country will be reopening the sporting industry soon.
The sporting sector has been one of the hardest hit since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But yesterday in parliament, Holness provided some relief to stakeholders by letting them know that individuals wanting to hold sporting events may apply for approval to do so.
“We believe they can be done in Jamaica; our athletes have really suffered, [and] we are going to find a way to get them back on the field, get them back on track, and get sporting events going,” he said.
But he did not point out that at least in the beginning the events would have to be without spectators. however, they will instead be televised for the benefit of the public.
