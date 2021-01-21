Jamaica to spend $3B on first phase of COVID vaccine programme

Jamaica to spend $3B on first phase of COVID vaccine programmeThursday, January 21, 2021
|
Jamaica will spend $3 billion to implement phase one of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine programme.
This was disclosed by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, during a statement to the House of Representatives on January 19. He said the sum covers, among other things, the purchase of the vaccine(s), supply chain and cold storage items, personal protective equipment , transportation, staff costs including training, and public education and sensitisation.
Jamaica has committed to vaccinating 16 per cent of the population in phase one and will receive 935,676 doses of the approved vaccine through the World Health Organization’s Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility.
Jamaica will receive 292,399 doses starting in April, based on the COVAX vaccine delivery schedule.
The first phase will cater to the vaccination of vulnerable and priority groups in the population. The second phase will see the introduction of vaccine to the general public and in each subsequent phase, more of the general population will have access.
–JIS
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy