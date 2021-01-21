Jamaica to spend $3B on first phase of COVID vaccine programme

Jamaica will spend $3 billion to implement phase one of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine programme.

This was disclosed by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, during a statement to the House of Representatives on January 19. He said the sum covers, among other things, the purchase of the vaccine(s), supply chain and cold storage items, personal protective equipment , transportation, staff costs including training, and public education and sensitisation.

Jamaica has committed to vaccinating 16 per cent of the population in phase one and will receive 935,676 doses of the approved vaccine through the World Health Organization’s Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility.

Jamaica will receive 292,399 doses starting in April, based on the COVAX vaccine delivery schedule.

The first phase will cater to the vaccination of vulnerable and priority groups in the population. The second phase will see the introduction of vaccine to the general public and in each subsequent phase, more of the general population will have access.

–JIS