Jamaica to start receiving COVID-19 vaccines in February

Jamaica to start receiving COVID-19 vaccines in FebruaryTuesday, February 02, 2021
|
Jamaica will begin receiving shipments of
the coronavirus vaccine this month, says Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton.
Tufton made the disclosure to the Jamaica Observer yesterday, stating the vaccine delivery will be made following discussions with the Pan American Health Organization.
While details of the delivery are not yet finalised, it’s expected the doses will be enough for the over 400,000 people given priority by the government.
The vaccine to be delivered is that developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, a two-dose vaccine that is still being reviewed by the World Health Organization for emergency use approval.
It’s estimated that just over 35 million doses of the vaccine will be distributed across the Americans in the first stage.
