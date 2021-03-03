Jamaica to vaccinate 65 per cent of population over next year

Jamaica has set a target to

vaccinate 65 per cent of the population by March 31, 2022.

The vaccination process is slated to be rolled out in three phases, following the arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines this week.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dunstan Bryan, made during a virtual press briefing on March 2.

“We are projecting to May that we will have approximately 975,000 vaccines in our arsenal for inoculation, and based on that projection we intend to roll out the different phases of the implementation of the vaccine,” he said.

Phase one is categorised as vulnerable groups; phase two, essential to economic activity; and phase three, general public.

The categories of persons under phase one include government officials, healthcare workers, elderly 60 years and over, members of the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Fire Brigade and the Jamaica Constabulary Force; persons who work in early childhood, primary and secondary education institutions in public and private sector, Department of Correctional Services, Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency and Jamaica Customs.

The categories of individuals under phase two include other public-sector workers, hotel workers, transportation sector, manufacturing sector, banking sector, and the agricultural sector.

Bryan noted that phase three is a general population segment that looks at persons within the general population who require vaccination.