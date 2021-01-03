Jamaica tops 13,000 coronavirus cases amid worrying increase

Jamaica tops 13,000 coronavirus cases amid worrying increaseSunday, January 03, 2021
|
Jamaica’s health officials are expressing concern at the alarming
increase in the rate of coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.
The nation recorded 118 positive cases from 513 samples testing, a positivity rate of 23 per cent, the highest total in two months.
The island’s total now stands at 13, 049.
Health minister Dr Christopher Tufton, in a press conference yesterday, said the increase is “concerning”, noting that activities over the holiday period resulted in an expected increase.
“While it is early days yet, the trends are showing an uptick in the number of cases being reported, especially in the western end of the island,” Tufton said.
“We are concerned and continue to be concerned about certain parishes… Westmoreland was one of the key parishes that we spoke about, and there were added restrictions there, but there are others, and it is a matter that we have to monitor carefully and act appropriately in order to cauterise the situation,” he added.
One related death, a 90-year-old female from Hanover, was recorded over the period.
