Jamaica tops 300 COVID-related deaths

Jamaica recorded four COVID-related deaths and 41 new cases of the

virus over the last 24 hours.

This brings the death toll to 302, and the total number of confirmed cases across the island to 12,793.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the new deaths include three people from St James — a 72-year-old man, an 82-year-old woman, and a 56-year-old man; as well as an 83-year-old man from Westmoreland. The ministry said all four deaths were formerly under investigation

Meanwhile, the new cases include 19 males and 22 females, with ages ranging from nine to 90 years.

The country also recorded 112 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,319.