Jamaica tops 300 COVID-related deaths

Jamaica tops 300 COVID-related deathsWednesday, December 30, 2020
|
Jamaica recorded four COVID-related deaths and 41 new cases of the
virus over the last 24 hours.
This brings the death toll to 302, and the total number of confirmed cases across the island to 12,793.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the new deaths include three people from St James — a 72-year-old man, an 82-year-old woman, and a 56-year-old man; as well as an 83-year-old man from Westmoreland. The ministry said all four deaths were formerly under investigation
Meanwhile, the new cases include 19 males and 22 females, with ages ranging from nine to 90 years.
The country also recorded 112 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,319.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy