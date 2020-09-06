Jamaica tops 3,000 coronavirus cases; two more related deaths

Jamaica surpassed 3,000 coronavirus cases yesterday (September 5)

when it reported 60 new cases.

The nation’s tally now stands it 3,024, including 32 deaths, two of which were reported in the 24-hour period which ended last evening.

The latest COVID-19-related deaths are an 80-year-old woman with a history of uncontrolled hypertension, and a 42-year-old man who was hypertensive, diabetic, and obese. Both of the deceased were from Kingston and St Andrew and died while receiving treatment in hospital.

Of the 60 new cases, 30 are females and 30 are males, with ages ranging from four years to 78 years. They have addresses in Kingston and St Andrew (34); Clarendon (six); St Catherine and Manchester (seven each); Portland (two); and St Ann, St Elizabeth, Trelawny and St Thomas (one each).

Two of the new cases were local transmissions (not epidemiologically linked) while the other 58 are under investigation.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s recovery numbers are now up to 950, with the discharge of 28 more patients from care. There are currently 1,965 active cases being monitored, including 12 who are moderately ill and seven who are critically ill.

Jamaica declared community transmission – the inability to trace majority of new cases to other confirmed cases – on September 2.