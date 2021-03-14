Jamaica tops 30,000 COVID cases; 587 new positives

Jamaica surpassed 30,000 coronavirus cases today after adding 587 positives in the past day.

The islandâ€™s tally now stands at 30,499.

Among the latest cases are 332 females and 255 males with ages ranging from six weeks to 95 years old.

There was also one fatality reported, a 72-year-old male from St Catherine. Deaths related to the virus now stand at 485.

Additionally, there are 366 hospitalisations with 33 patients listed at critically ill while 24 are moderately ill.

Recoveries climbed to 15,139 after 80 more were recorded over the past day.

However. Active cases also increased and now stand at 14,640.